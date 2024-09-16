General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sonny and Ric's Clash Lead to a New Rivalry?

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital on Monday, September 16, the drama heats up as Sonny Corinthos and Ric Lansing face off in a tense confrontation. Meanwhile, Lulu Spencer shows signs of waking up from her coma, bringing hope to her loved ones. Kristina lashes out at Molly, and Alexis faces mounting legal troubles.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Sonny Corinthos arrives at the gallery and crosses paths with Ric Lansing. Ric's recent actions, particularly his role in ratting out Alexis Davis over the gun disposal, have put him in Sonny's crosshairs. During their confrontation, Ric may present a theory involving John “Jagger” Cates' demise, but Sonny isn't buying it. In the episode preview, Sonny demands proof, asking, "How you gonna back that up?" This clash is set to reignite the longstanding rivalry between the brothers, with Sonny delivering a fierce warning to Ric.

At General Hospital, Dante Falconeri brings Rocco Falconeri and Danny Morgan to visit Lulu Spencer. Dante is uncertain how much longer they can continue these visits, but a glimmer of hope emerges. Lulu appears to show signs of waking up from her coma, possibly squeezing Rocco’s hand or giving another small indication of awareness. Danny, thrilled by this positive development, rushes to the nurses' desk to share the news. Elizabeth Baldwin quickly moves to check on Lulu and call in a doctor for further assessment.

Meanwhile, Kristina Corinthos-Davis is furious with her sister Molly Lansing-Davis for informing the cops that she lacked an alibi. Kristina confronts Molly, expressing her disbelief and anger over the betrayal. Molly, however, remains unapologetic, especially with Alexis Davis now under arrest. As Alexis' legal situation deteriorates, she strategizes with Sam McCall to uncover what evidence the police have against her. In another storyline, Ava Jerome questions whether she can trust Ric Lansing, but they both agree to form a mutually beneficial alliance, committing to honesty between them.

As Sonny and Ric's rivalry reignites and Lulu shows signs of awakening, General Hospital promises an episode filled with tension and emotional moments. Will Sonny's fierce warning to Ric escalate their conflict further, and can Lulu's progress continue towards recovery? Tune in to see how these storylines unfold and keep an eye out for the unexpected twists that are sure to come.

