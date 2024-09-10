General Hospital Spoilers: Will Brennan Save Carly from Prison?

On Tuesday, September 10, General Hospital brings another intense episode as characters face life-changing decisions. Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) turns to Brennan (Charles Mesure) for help in a high-stakes situation, while Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) gets alarming updates about Lucky Spencer (Jonathan Jackson). Meanwhile, Molly Lansing-Davis (Kristen Vaganos) begins to question Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi) about a dangerous secret.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

At General Hospital, Elizabeth will grill Isaiah Gannon (Sawandi Wilson) after he awakens and mentions Lucky’s name. Isaiah will soon reveal that Lucky is in serious trouble, providing Elizabeth with distressing news about his situation in Africa. Lucky’s next poker game could be his last as Sidwell (Carlo Rota) considers eliminating him, complicating the dangerous mission Holly Sutton (Emma Samms) encouraged Lucky to pursue.

Meanwhile, Carly finds herself in a “life and death” dilemma and turns to Brennan for help. As Sonny Corinthos’ (Maurice Benard) alibi, Carly’s own freedom is at stake, and Brennan may hold the key to keeping her and Sonny out of prison. However, this favor could come at a price, as Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) may have to take on new risky assignments to ensure Carly’s safety.

On another front, Kristina faces pressure when Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) asks her to stay silent about the stolen weapon, warning that revealing the truth could worsen the situation. Later, Molly will question Kristina about their mother Alexis Davis’ (Nancy Lee Grahn) involvement in hiding the gun, suspecting Alexis might be covering for Kristina. Molly’s grilling may lead to further family turmoil and fears that Alexis could end up behind bars.

Advertisement

Tuesday’s General Hospital is packed with twists as Carly navigates her way out of legal danger, Elizabeth learns troubling news about Lucky, and Molly digs into Kristina’s secrets. Will Carly’s plan work, and can Kristina keep her secret under wraps? Tune in for more drama and suspense as the residents of Port Charles face their biggest challenges yet.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Laura Handle The Fallout As Spencer reveals About The Recent Events