General Hospital Spoilers: Will Jordan Stop Isaiah’s Fate in Time?

On General Hospital for Monday, September 9, tensions will flare as Jordan Ashford finds herself in a race against time to prevent a deadly crime. Meanwhile, Molly Lansing-Davis explodes with anger over family secrets, and Jason Morgan faces a tight spot involving a murder weapon.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

TJ Ashford, looking to release his frustration, vents his anger toward Kristina Corinthos-Davis during a workout. As Kristina prepares to reveal a troubling truth to Molly about the weapon Alexis Davis disposed of, Molly's fury grows. Alexis, in turn, may shift the blame to Kristina, accusing her of causing chaos within the family.

At the same time, Curtis Ashford questions Portia Robinson’s decision to stay involved in a difficult situation, potentially linked to Heather Webber’s case. Meanwhile, Jordan Ashford’s detective instincts kick in as she catches Sidwell’s employee posing as hospital staff, preparing to kill Isaiah Gannon with a lethal syringe. Jordan’s timely intervention could prevent disaster if she manages to apprehend the criminal.

Over at the PCPD, Harrison Chase is busy investigating John “Jagger” Cates' case, speculating whether Sonny Corinthos is protecting Alexis—or even Kristina—by covering up the truth about that fateful night. Jason Morgan, meanwhile, finds himself in a precarious situation when Anna Devane insists he come to the station while he’s in possession of crucial evidence. Diane Miller may need to step in and help Jason navigate this complicated cover-up.

With Jordan on the verge of stopping a murder and Jason facing intense scrutiny, the stakes have never been higher. As Molly’s anger threatens to fracture the Davis family and a dangerous diamond scheme looms, General Hospital promises a week of explosive drama. Stay tuned as these storylines unfold, leading to more shocking revelations and intense confrontations.

