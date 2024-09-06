George RR Martin Says THIS Character From Fire & Blood May ‘Never’ Appear In House Of The Dragon Season 3

George R.R. Martin recently revealed a major spoiler but assured series followers that it won’t have much impact on their viewing experience. However, for book readers, it might be disappointing. Whether it’s Game of Thrones or House of the Dragon, the creators have taken liberties in tweaking certain storylines from their respective source materials.

In a now-deleted blog post, Martin confirmed that one of the major characters from Fire & Blood will not make it into the series adaptation—Maelor Targaryen, the youngest son of Aegon and Helaena. "If you have never read Fire & Blood, maybe it does not matter, because all I am going to 'spoil' here are things that may NEVER happen on the series," the author wrote.

Book readers were surprised to see Maelor MIA but hoped that they’d see him in future seasons. But now Martin has dashed those hopes, confirming that he may “never” appear on the show. “The prince's birth was no longer just going to be pushed back to season 3. He was never going to be born at all. The younger son of Aegon and Helaena would never appear," he added.

In the books, Maelor played a crucial role especially during the infamous Blood and Cheese incident. When the former butcher and a rat-catcher enter Queen Helaena’s room, they ask her to choose which son to spare, Maelor or Jaehaerys. She chooses the latter but they kill the other son and tell Maelor that his mother wanted him dead.

Advertisement

This character also played a key role in Helaena’s tragic fate and ascent to madness in the books. Even if Maelor were to appear in the coming seasons, his gruesome death would have been difficult to portray on screen.

When Rhaenyra *book spoiler alert* attacks King’s landing and takes the throne, Maelor is sent away with Rickard Thorne to Oldtown while Helaena’s daughter Jaehara was entrusted with Willis Fell, who took her to the Baratheons. Jaehara reaches the Storm's End safely but Rickard Throne is discovered as a Kingsuard in a tavern called the Hogs Head.

Despite fighting bravely, he doesn’t make it past the Bitterbridge. After Thorne’s death “Prince Maelor is torn from his arms… and then, sadly, ripped to pieces by the mob fighting over the boy and the huge reward that Rhaenyra has offered for his capture and return," Martin writes in the book.

Advertisement

House of the Dragon season 1 and 2 are now streaming on Jio Cinema.