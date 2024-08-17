Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin's Relationship Timeline: Everything to Know About Them Amid Their Alleged Breakup

The internet has been rife with rumors and reports of Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin’s alleged breakup. It’s been almost seven years since Johnson and Martin were first spotted on a date together, and the internet almost broke. Since then, the two have been in a whirlwind romance, and earlier this year, reports even suggested that the Coldplay singer and the Fifty Shades star are officially engaged. So, as these separation and reconciliation rumors go viral, check out Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson’s complete relationship timeline.

From first dates to first public appearances, moving in together, and blending families, Martin and Johnson have been in love, and the internet can not get over it. The new separation rumors have shocked the fans, but fret not—there is a nice little twist to the story. But first, here’s how Chris and Dakota’s love story started:

2017: First dates and appearances

The two first sparked dating rumors after being spotted together at a sushi place in May of 2017. Later that year, around November of the same year, Dakota Johnson was spotted at a Coldplay concert. And many fans spotted Johnson having fun at the concert.

2018: Family approvals and Dakota Johnson confirm relationship

After being silent through the festive season in 2017, the two were spotted on many quiet dates starting in January of 2018, Martin and Johnson, were spotted in dates across LA, walking hand in hand on the beach.

Advertisement

Chris and Dakota made their first public appearance at Stella McCartney's Autumn 2018 Collection show and even though they did not walk the red carpet, they attended the show together.

Later in the year, Melanie Griffith also gave her two cents about their relationship, expressing that she adored Chris. Eventually, after a year of dating, when asked about the relationship, Dakota just subtly confirmed the relationship and added, "I'm not going to talk about it, but I am very happy."

2019: Dakota and Chris’ blended family with Gwyneth Paltrow

It is no secret that Chris Martin And Gywnth Paltrow have a modern family and the two are one of the rare friendly exes. In 2019, after almost two years of dating, the two started hanging out with Gywneth Paltrow.

The three were also joined by Paltrow’s husband, Falchuk. Later in the year, she made a couple more public appearances but discreetly.

2020: More public appearances; Dakota directs Coldplay’s video

Advertisement

The Coldplay frontman and the Madame Web star continued their friendship with Paltrow. The Iron Man actress even spoke about Dakota and said that she had become a part of the family and she loved her.

Later, in February 2020, Dakota and Chris added a new facet to their relationship. Johnson actually directed the video for Coldplay’s music video for their song Cry Cry Cry.

She even said that she did not get any special treatment from the band, "I wrote the story and pitched it to the band like every other director did, and they chose mine — not because they're partial to me at all," she concluded.

2021: Johnson And Martin move in after rumors of engagement

In the fourth year of their dating, Martin and Dakota were wrapped in rumors of engagement, but there was no confirmation. But later in year, the two actually moved into a shared home in Malibu. Reports said that even though Dakota had been a city girl, she was ‘loving’ the Malibu life.

Advertisement

The couple even took some romantic getaways together before Chris Martin made a big gesture for the actress. During a Coldplay concert in October of 2021, Martin dedicated the song My Universe to Johnson.

In December of 2021, Johnson gave a rare glimpse into her life with Chris and said, "We've been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it's nice to be at home and be cozy and private," she said. "Most of the partying takes place inside my house."

2022: Public appearances, Zoom meeting crashes

With more public appearances and even Chris crashing one of Dakota’s Zoom meetings, their relationship continued to be steady throughout 2022 as well.

The two attended Barabra Streistand's birthday in April, and later, Dakota was spotted at a Coldplay concert.

2023: Chris Martin’s ex-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow's friendship with Dakota Johnson

Now, around the sixth year into their relationship, Dakota was adding more than just love to Chris’ life. She introduced Martin to SubPacs, a device that allows the hearing impaired to feel the vibrations of a concert.

Martin was simply in awe of her for this suggestion, because this made the experience for hearing impaired people a better one. Chris Martin even gave her a shoutout on the Conan O’Brien show.

Advertisement

Later in the year, the friendship between Dakota Johson and Gwyneth continued to grow. Paltrow even posted a picture of her and Johnson together, and in an interview later, she said, "We’re actually very good friends. I love her so much. She’s an adorable, wonderful person."

2024: Official engagement and rumors of breakup

After seven years of dating, and a couple more romantic getaways, an official source confirmed that Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson were officially engaged in March of 2024. A source even told People magazine, that the two had been engaged for a long time but they were in no rush to get married.

Dakota had been seen wearing an emerald ring, and fans had been speculating for a while that Chris and her were engaged. And they were elated, and all seemed to be going well, until on August 16, rumors and hundreds of reports of Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson splitting up swarmed the internet.

But the latest report in People confirms that Dakota and Chris have not broken up and an official rep for both Chris and Johnson said that they are actually really happy together.

ALSO READ: Dakota Johnson And Chris Martin Are Still Together Despite Reports; Confirms Source Close To Couple