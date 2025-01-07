'Gone A Bit Too Far': When Simon Cowell Opened Up About Using Dermal Fillers

Simon Cowell, although at some point, went for a lot of facial fillers, the star once shared his regret. The judge from America's Got Talent recalled the time he went for Botox injections and mentioned the trouble that came along with it.

Talking to The Sun, the executive producer of the aforementioned show stated, "There was a stage where I might have gone a bit too far."

In an interview with the outlet in April 2022, the highly acclaimed TV personality mentioned that he had come across an old picture of himself and could not recognize himself. The former American Idol judge expressed that at some point, he even looked "like something out of a horror film."

Talking about how his family had reacted to this significant change, Simon Cowell mentioned that his 8-year-old son Eric was "in hysterics" looking at the facial fillers his father had got.

This was the time when Simon Cowell decided to quit the injectables. "Enough was enough. There is no filler in my face at all now. Zero," the reality TV series star mentioned to the outlet.

Cowell then mentioned that instead of relying on cosmetic treatments, he made better food and drink choices. Since then, drinking a lot of water and eating healthy food has become the new ways for Simon Cowell to look fresh and young.

Shedding light on his multiple e-bike accidents, Cowell stated that he had broken his back following the August 2020 fall.

