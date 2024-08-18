Green Day Speeds Up Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) Performance As Fans Exit Venue Amid Storm; WATCH

Green Day pioneered a new rendition of their 1997 classic, Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) at the iconic band’s latest show in St. Louis. Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong and bandmates– drummer Tre Cool and bassist Mike Dirnt, addressed concerns for the audience amid an approaching lighting storm during the concert on Thursday, August 15.

Therefore, the punk rock trio sent their fans home in a rocking manner during the St. Louis stop of The Saviors Tour, which kicked off in May. It was organized in support of their 14th studio album, Saviors, released on 19 January 2024 via Reprise Records.

“Okay you guys, that’s it. We gotta get you out of here because there’s a big lightning storm that’s coming right now,” the 52-year-old lead vocalist and co-founder announced before the final song.

Moments later, Joe Armstrong serenaded the fans exiting the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater with a sped-up and acoustic version of Good Riddance (Time of Your Life), the second single off Green Day’s fifth studio album, Nimrod.

In a video posted by a fan on YouTube, the American Idiot musician can be seen racing through two verses of the late ‘90s song, singing on a higher pitch, and once pausing to say, “Keep walking.” Some of the crowd joined him to wrap up the final song whereas others hurried out of the venue to escape the lighting storm.

As Armstrong concluded with a roaring thanks directed to the crowd, Cool, 51, and Dirnt, 52, joined him before they bowed out from the stage. “I hope you had the time of your life,” the Green Day frontman said.

The hit track, Good Riddance (The Time of Your Life) was penned for Armstrong’s “first real girlfriend” after she moved to Ecuador, the singer recently explained to People.

He was heartbroken over her and wrote the love song that spun a life of its own over the years, playing everywhere, from graduations to funerals. Later, it was included in the tracklist of their 1997 album, Nimrod, and became a set staple for live concerts.

Founded in 1987 by Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt, Green Day is celebrating the 30th anniversary of their 1994 album, Dookie, and the 20th anniversary of their 2004 LP, American Idiot in addition to the newly released Saviors, People reported.

