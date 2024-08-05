Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Spray Paints Over Oakland A's Logo In Toronto

Billie Joe Armstrong is going full punk in his new social media video. The frontman of the alternative rock band Green Day, which gave us heavy hitters such as Holiday and Boulevard of Broken Dreams, recently had some fun in Toronto, which he shared with his fans.

Taking to Instagram, the Wake Me Up When September Ends singer was seen plotting a plan at the Rogers Centre in the city. We also see Armstrong giving us a look at the hallway of the Rogers Centre.

While a lot of logos are noticed to be painted in the hallway, the American Idiot singer goes near the logo of the Oakland Athletics.

Soon in the video uploaded by Billie Joe Armstrong on his Instagram last week, he could be seen smiling excitedly and shaking the spray paint bottle.

Further, we see the Last Night on Earth singer spraying over the Oakland Athletics’ logo with green paint.

In the post, the acclaimed artist also uploaded a picture of the graffiti he did on the logo of the MLB team. One can notice that the "A" at the center of the logo has been overlapped by a green "B," which was spray-painted by Billie Joe Armstrong.

The American Dream Is Killing Me artist had even covered the Athletics logo of the Oakland Athletics with green paint.

As per a report by ABC7, Billie Joe Armstrong, who happens to be an Oakland native, used to be a huge supporter of the team. However, since the team decided to move to Las Vegas, the Macy’s Day Parade singer has become a fan of the Big Ballers.

If you are wondering how Billie Joe Armstrong ended up in the hallway of the Rogers Centre, Green Day had performed at the venue on Thursday.

The band delivered a mind-blowing set at the Rogers Centre as part of their Saviors tour, along with Smashing Pumpkins and Rancid.

It has not yet been mentioned if Billie Joe Armstrong has been fined for his act or if the green spray paint has been removed from the wall.

The A’s have played in the Bay Area since 1968. It happens to be the same region where the members of Green Day grew up.

