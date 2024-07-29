Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Posts a Photo From Her Dinner Date With Partner Ken Urker on Her 33rd Birthday; See Here

Internet star Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is celebrating her 33rd birthday with her beau, Ken Urker. Blanchard took to Instagram to share snippets of her birthday night, where she and Urker stand arm in arm, with Blanchard wearing an off-shoulder dress and Urker in a simple shirt and pants. The couple appeared joyful and in love, making the celebration even more special.

Sneak peek at Gypsy-Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker's dinner date

“Birthday dinner 🎂 @kenurker ❤️,” the star captioned the joint post with Urker and included a sweet selfie of the duo. In a clip posted later on her page, Blanchard is seen making her birthday wish while her beau, who is 31 and behind the camera, endearingly says, “Happy Birthday, Gypsy!” Her cake, adorned with a white chocolate inscription of her wish, was a highlight as she blew out the candles.

Urker also wished his girlfriend on his account by sharing a romantic snap of him kissing Blanchard on the forehead. “Happy 33rd birthday, my love ❤,” read the text. Blanchard only recently debuted her tattoos that she got earlier this year: a back tattoo of a Phoenix and an Unalome-inspired symbol on her forearm.

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is expecting her first child

The news of Blanchard’s pregnancy came as a surprise when she announced it on her YouTube channel in a video titled "I'm Pregnant, My Journey So Far" early this month. In this video, she revealed that she is 11 weeks along, and while everyone around her and on the internet had deemed her unfit for motherhood, she clapped back at the comments by noting, “I don’t know if anyone’s really ready to be a mother.”

Advertisement

The backlash primarily stems from Blanchard’s complicated past, since she was in prison for eight years due to her involvement in the murder of her mother Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, who was allegedly abusive.

“This was not planned at all. This was completely unexpected, but we’re both very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood,” said the reality TV star in the video. She was previously married to Ryan Anderson, but the two separated back in April. She then reconnected with Urker, who had been her pen pal during her prison time. The two dated during that time but broke up before her 2023 release.

ALSO READ: Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Uses At-Home Ultrasound To Hear Baby’s Heartbeat In New Video; Watch