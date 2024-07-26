Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Reveals Tattoos She Got with Partner Ken Urkle; Check Them Out

Gypsy- Rose Blanchard is making sure to keep her fans updated, especially with her pregnancy journey. Now, in the new update, she revealed about getting inked along with Ken Urkle. Read ahead to know the meaning behind the tattoos and check out the post shared by her.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard gets new tattoos

The ex-inmate took to her social media on June 25 to let her fanbase know that she has gotten new tattoos inked on her body. She showed all the tattoos she and her partner, Ken Urkle, got in the video, one by one.

Gypsy first showcased a huge tattoo, which appeared to be inspired by a phoenix. She then went on to share another tattoo that she got inked on her wrist. This was a rather spiritual tattoo inspired by a Hindu and Buddhist symbol, the Unalome.

The diagram of the Unalome appeared on the screen, reflecting its meaning as a path to freedom.

She then revealed the matching husky tattoos she and her partner, Ken Urkle, got together. When put together, the tattoos show the huskies facing each other.

She used the song Tattoo by Jordan Sparks in the video. The ex-convict wrote, “Tattoo meanings. Thank you to @sailorbobstattoo @1936greaser @electricsting for the amazing artistry.”

Gypsy did not forget to let her fans know that the tattoos were inked before she got pregnant. She mentioned, “DISCLOSURE: All tattoos were done BEFORE pregnancy.”

Gypsy posted this video on TikTok and Instagram. Many of her fans and well-wishers praised and rooted for her in the comments section. Check out the post below.

Gypsy-Rose shares an emotional video announcing her pregnancy

Blanchard surprised everyone when she announced that she was expecting a baby with Ken Urkle on YouTube on July 9. While talking about her pregnancy, Gypsy was very candid about the journey and becoming a mother.

In the video, she emotionally expressed that all the things she wanted in a mother, she now desires to give to her own baby.

Gypsy further continued that she is a mother now and she is content. She just wants to be a good mother for her child and to be everything that her own mother was not.

In the video, she opened up about her and her partner hailing from “broken homes” and how this would affect their parenting. Gypsy thinks that they both agree that neither of them desires their child to be in that kind of circumstance.

