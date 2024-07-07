‘Had A Little Help’: John Stamos Shares Post Of His Son Billy Joining Him On Drums During Beach Boys Show

John Stamos found a new drumming partner in his son Billy!

The proud dad shared a sweet clip of his 6-year-old son playing drums alongside him at a recent Beach Boys concert. Billy—who Stamos shares with his wife, Caitlin McHugh Stamos— flaunted his drumming skills to The Beach Boys’ 1966 hit song Good Vibrations.

John Stamos’ son joins him at recent Beach Boys Show

On Saturday, July 6, the Fuller House alum shared a cute clip of him and his son Billy on stage as the father and duo drummed to The Beach Boys’ hit song Good Vibrations. The show was held at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre in Michigan on Friday, July 5, as part of the band’s Endless Summer Gold 2024 Tour.

“Had a little help from my son BILLY on good vibrations last night,” Stamos wrote in the caption. “Wasn’t it nice!” Stamos wrote in the caption. In the clip, Billy is seen wearing bright neon green protective headphones, banging on the drums, and sitting beside his dad.

The concertgoers were impressed by the young boy’s skills and praised him in the comments of his post. “He did a great job! I loved seeing you live last night! Thanks for an amazing night!” one user wrote. Another commented, “He stole the show last night!”

Advertisement

When John Stamos brought his son on stage to play guitar

This isn’t the first time that Billy joined his dad on stage! In March 2023, the young boy appeared during a Beach Boys show and helped his dad play guitar. The singer-actor is currently performing The Beach Boys on their Endless Summer Gold Tour in honor of the band’s 50th anniversary of their album of the same title.

The actor first played for the band in 1985 and shared a lengthy, nostalgic post about one of his first shows on Instagram earlier in May. “One of the very first Beach Boys shows I officially played was July 4, 1985, Philadelphia and then Washington DC -same day, Jimmy Page on guitar, close to 2million fans!” he wrote in the caption.

For the unversed, the last few Endless Summer Gold 2024 Tour shows were held in Michigan, Indiana and Illinois. The band will now head to California in August, covering—Los Angeles and Temecula. The tour will conclude in San Diego, California, in September 2024.