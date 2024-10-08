Happy Birthday Sigourney Weaver: When Avatar 2 Star Admitted To Performing Own Stunts Because She Didn't Want Anyone To Think 'She’s Old'

There is nothing that Sigourney Weaver cannot do! The 75-year-old actress, who has impressed us with her brilliant artistry, said that she performed her own stunts while filming the Avatar sequel as she did not want anyone to think that her age limited her from doing so.

Back in 2020, Weaver conversed with the New York Times (carried out by IndieWire) and said that she desired to do stunts by herself while filming Avatar 2 (she was 70 at the time). The Avatar actress hoped that what she received from the universe was even more “outrageous” than she could think of.

The veteran star further told the outlet, “I don’t really say to myself, ‘Well, you can’t do this.’ Or ‘You can’t do that.’ Let me at it! And we’ll see.” She added, “I had some concerns. But that’s what the training was for. And I really wanted to do it. I didn’t want anyone to think, ‘Oh, she’s old, she can’t do this.'”

She also revealed that her intense preparation included a deep sea dive in Key West, Florida and Hawaii. The actress talked about reclining on the floor of the ocean as manta rays glided on her.

Weaver revealed that she trained this with professional military divers and learned to hold her breath for more than six minutes.

This shows that no matter the age, ladies in Hollywood cannot be undermined for their potential because they surely work extra hard to prove that they are as good as their male co-stars and to break the narrative of the society that questions women's capability.

Advertisement

Throughout her decades-long impressive career, Weaver has flawlessly showcased her artistry by taking up unconventional roles in films including Alien and its installments, Ghostbusters, Avatar, Gorillas in the Mist, Prayers for Bobby, and many more.

As far as her latest onscreen endeavors go, she was seen in Avatar: The Way of Water, Master Gardener, Call Jane, The Good House, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

ALSO READ: What Is Sigourney Weaver's Net Worth In 2024? Exploring The Award-Winning Actress' Wealth And Fortune