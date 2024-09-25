Has Kate Middleton Started Planning For Holidays After Completing Chemotherapy And Resuming Royal Duties? REPORT

It appears that slowly but steadily life is getting back to how it was before the cancer diagnosis for Kate Middleton as she has begun planning for the upcoming holiday season after completing chemotherapy, per People magazine.

Middleton is excited about this year's Christmas carol service, which will take place and be broadcast on television in the United Kingdom on Christmas Eve, according per the outlet.

On September 24, she reportedly held a meeting at Windsor Castle with the members of her team from Kensington Palace and the Royal Foundation, which she shares with her husband Prince William to talk about the plans.

This year will mark the fourth carol service led by the Princess of Wales. During the event, she expresses her gratitude and highlights the causes and charities close to her and the Prince of Wales.

The meeting on the aforementioned date was noted in the court circular (the official record of duties undertaken by the royal family), which was published in The Times and other UK newspapers. It read, “The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron of the Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this morning held a meeting at Windsor Castle."

However, this was not the first meeting to be officially listed. On September 17, she held her first officially listed meeting with the staff and aides of her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood to discuss progress on their ongoing efforts to support children, parents, and caregivers of children under fives, according to the outlet.

The publication also reported that while these two meetings were formally listed, she has been organizing other meetings with palace officials since June.

For those unfamiliar, on September 9, Princess Catherine shared a significant health update in an emotional video, announcing that she had completed her chemotherapy. The Princess of Wales expressed her optimism about taking on more public engagements in the coming months.

Middleton also mentioned in the clip that she was healing step by step. She said, “My path to healing and full recovery is long, and I must continue to take each day as it comes.” In the heartfelt video shared on social media, her husband, Prince William, and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis also made an appearance alongside her.

