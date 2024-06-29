Has Princess Anne Been Discharged From the Hospital? Here's What We Know

British Royal Princess Anne has been discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment for concussion and head injuries. Anne, the sister of Britain’s ruling monarch King Charles III, suffered from the injuries after her visit to Gatcombe Park in southwestern England, where she was reportedly stuck by a horse. She was taken to the nearby hospital in Bristol and seems to have recovered a great deal from the date of the incident, June 23.

Princess Anne safe and steady

Confirming the well-being of his wife, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence issued a statement later on, saying: “I would like to extend my warmest thanks to the team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise, and kindness during my wife’s short stay." While Anne is expected to return to her royal duties as soon as the medics wave the green flag, there is no confirmed date in public notice.

Since the royal had faced a concussion, the details of the accident remain contested with no clear reports. As Anne was rushed to the hospital on June 24, Buckingham Palace quickly issued a statement, mentioning the details of the events. “Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery," the statement read. British daily The Telegraph also reported that Anne had suffered a temporary memory loss due to the incident.

Princess Anne skips several events

In the course of this recovery, the royal had to skip several events including the state banquet at Buckingham Palace to honor the state visit of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako from Japan, and her trip to Canada which she was advised against by her medical team.

Known to be the hardest-working-royal, King Charles’ younger sister stepped up into various roles to represent her brother amidst his ongoing cancer treatment. Speaking to the Tatler, former BBC British Royal correspondent Wesley Kerr asserted that Anne has proved that ‘she can be relied on for complete discretion and unconditional love.’ She is also known to the King for the longest, hence is apt on two fronts: supporting her brother personally and helming the royal family in times of difficulty.

