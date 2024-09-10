HBO Is Committed To An ‘Inclusive And Diverse' Casting Of Harry, Ron & Hermione For New Harry Potter Series; Details inside

HBO is set to launch a rebooted version of the Harry Potter series but this time with a more diverse cast. As reported by Variety, a poster appealing for budding actors and actresses has been released by the studio. Children between the ages of 9 and 11 are being sought to play the young wizards — Harry, Hermoine, Ron and others.

“We are currently only able to consider children who are aged 9-11 in April 2025, and a resident of the U.K. or Ireland,” the notice read. “Please only apply if you meet the brief.” The notice further specified that they are open to cast actors irrespective of their race, ethnicity, gender identity and more. “We are committed to inclusive, diverse casting,” the notice added.

The applicants are asked to send a 30 second recorded video of them reciting a poem or short story irrelevant to Harry Potter with specific instruction to use their own accent. Apart from that the applicants are asked to record a one minute video talking about themselves.

The second part of the audition clip must include “date of birth, height and where you live” along with a description of any family member, pet or friend that the candidate is particularly close to. The series will be a rebooted version of the film series adapted from J. K. Rowling’s books which first released 2001 and brought actors Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson to stardom for their portrayals of Harry, Ron and Hermoine, respectively.

The news of the rebooted series was first reported in April 2023 and was later confirmed by HBO and Max CEO and chairman Casey Bloys in a statement release. "Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World,” he said. The new Max Original series, created in partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling will delve deeper into the “iconic” books which are still beloved by fans around the world.