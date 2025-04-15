The Big Bang Theory’s Simon Helberg and Young Sheldon’s Raegan Revord Join Melissa Rauch For Night Court Finale

NBC’s Night Court is wrapping up Season 3 in star-studded style. Airing May 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT, the finale will feature guest appearances from The Big Bang Theory’s Simon Helberg and Young Sheldon’s Raegan Revord, joining series lead and executive producer Melissa Rauch. Fans of the original CBS sitcom will be thrilled to see Rauch and Helberg, who once played beloved couple, Bernadette and Howard, share the screen once again—this time in an all-new courtroom setting.

While Helberg’s character is still under wraps, his role promises to be a game-changer for Abby (Rauch), setting the stage for unexpected chaos and revelations. Revord takes on the role of Shelby, a teenage runaway determined to marry her soulmate. Her storyline nods to a classic 1984 Night Court episode that featured a young Michael J. Fox in a similar runaway marriage arc. The finale will also include a return from Marsha Warfield as Roz and guest stars Michael Urie and Ryan Hansen, promising both nostalgia and fresh surprises.

The finale consists of two back-to-back episodes. In “Funnest Judge in the City,” Abby begins to suspect a new “fun judge” may not be all he appears to be, while Gurgs grapples with the chaos of a courthouse welcome video gone rogue. In “A Decent Proposal,” Abby is caught between two runaway teens determined to marry, Dan and Julianne come to terms with their unexpected bond, and a surprise guest turns Abby’s world upside down.

With memorable cameos, heart, and a bit of courtroom mischief, the Night Court finale brings together different generations of sitcom stars in one hilarious and heartfelt send-off to the season. Whether you're a fan of The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon, or the original Night Court, this finale promises to be a crossover event worth tuning in for.

