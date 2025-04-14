Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard Reveals WHY He Lives With Family as an Adult: ‘I Rarely Get To See…'

It seems that for Finn Wolfhard, home is truly his happy place. The actor recently revealed that he lives with his family and shared the reason why he decided to move back in with them.

During a conversation with People magazine, Wolfhard disclosed this information. He told the outlet that he had lived by himself “for a few years — I guess two years — and then I moved back in with my family for a year.”

The It Chapter Two actor explained that last year, he lived alone in Atlanta for a year while filming Stranger Things, but has since moved back in with his family.

Wolfhard shared that they have a place in Vancouver, where they all have their own “separate space,” but still live together — and he says it’s “great.”

The actor reportedly said, “I rarely get to see my family. I think it's a nice home base to have, just because if I'm going to be away for most of the year working, then I might as well have a place [to come back to] with my parents."

For those unfamiliar, the performer — born in 2002 — is the son of Eric Wolfhard and Mary Jolivet. He was raised in Vancouver, Canada, and has an older brother, Nick, who is also involved in show business, according to the publication.

On the professional front, the Goldfinch star recently starred in Hell of a Summer alongside Billy Bryk. In addition to acting in the film, the duo also co-directed it.

The movie also features Fred Hechinger, Pardis Saremi, Abby Quinn, Krista Nazaire, Matthew Finlan, Julia Doyle, Julia Lalonde, Daniel Garvelle, and many others.

In addition to this project, Wolfhard will also appear in the highly anticipated final season of Netflix’s Stranger Things, which is expected to be released sometime this year, according to the outlet.

