Here's What Jennifer Lopez Was Doing On Day She Listed As Her Date Of Separation From Ben Affleck In Divorce Filing

Jennifer Lopez confirmed her marriage to Ben Affleck ended months ago in her divorce filing on Tuesday, August 20 — and she was spotted out and about in NYC on the day in question.

The Atlas star’s date of separation from the Argo actor listed on the paperwork filed in LA County Superior Court is April 26, 2024. On the same day, Lopez, 55, was photographed taking a solo stroll in New York, dressed in baggy jeans and a gray sweater, with a Birkin decorating her arm, per People.

Lopez’s move to file for divorce from Affleck came on the day the couple would have celebrated the second anniversary of reciting their wedding vows in front of family and friends at his Georgia estate, after getting married in Las Vegas in July 2022.

Amid Lopez’s filing, a source told the aforementioned publication that, though the decision left the Love Don’t Cost a Thing singer with abundant disappointment, she had to make the move because Ben showed no interest in wanting to continue their union.

Lopez and Affleck first sparked divorce rumors this past May when the actor did not accompany his soon-to-be ex-wife to the Met Gala soirée in New York. Lopez then extended her stay in the Big Apple for much of the summer while Affleck remained in L.A.

The couple kept their wedding rings on in the months leading to Lopez’s divorce filing but did not reunite for milestone occasions like their July 16 anniversary or Lopez’s 55th birthday the same month. The Fourth of July holiday was also spent apart.

“She tried really hard to make things work and is heartbroken,” a source told People of Lopez, adding, “The kids are a top priority, as they always have been.”

JLo shares twins Emme and Max, 16, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, whom she was married to between 2004 and 2014. Affleck was previously married to Jennifer Garner between 2005 and 2018 and shares Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with her.

Ahead of their divorce, Bennifer listed their $60 million marital mansion on the market in June. Affleck has since purchased a $20 million home in LA while Lopez continues her house hunt in the West Coast city.

