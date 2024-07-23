‘He’s Saving Democracy Once Again’: George Clooney Lauds Joe Biden For Withdrawing From Presidential Elections; Claims Being Excited For Kamala Harris

George Clooney speaks up in favor of Joe Biden after he steps away from the 2024 presidential elections. The actor claims to show his complete support for the current vice president, Kamala Harris, who has taken the position of standing candidate in the polls. The actor claimed that Biden ought to have withdrawn his campaign following a "disastrous performance" in the presidential debate in an opinion piece that was earlier published by The New York Times.

However, the Oceans Eleven actor revealed in his recent statements that Joe Biden has yet again saved democracy by withdrawing his candidature.

George Clooney’s comments over Joe Biden’s withdrawal from 2024 presidential elections

In his statements to CNN, George Clooney lauded President Joe Biden’s move in the ongoing elections. The actor also backed Kamala Harris’ position. Clooney shared, “President Biden has shown what true leadership is.”

He further added, “He’s saving democracy once again. We’re all so excited to do whatever we can to support Vice President Harris in her historic quest.” The actor’s op-ed was published just a few days after the Hollywood star hosted a fundraiser, which created history by raising $28 million.

Clooney, in his statements, added that the Democrats are “all so terrified by the prospect of a second Trump term that we’ve opted to ignore every warning sign.”

What did George Clooney write about Joe Biden in his op-ed?

In his op-ed for The New York Times, George Clooney wrote, “I love Joe Biden. As a senator. As a vice president and as president, I consider him a friend, and I believe in him. Believe in his character. Believe in his morals. In the last four years, he’s won many of the battles he’s faced.”

He further stated, “But the one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can. It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe ‘big F-ing deal’ Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate.”

On the work front, George Clooney is set to share the screen with Brad Pitt in the upcoming movie Wolfs.

