Home Alone Director Chris Columbus Answers THIS Viral Question About Film’s Lavish House

Home Alone is one of the most fan-favorite classics and all the details about the same are embedded in the audience’s minds. Similarly, the McCallister home happens to be one of the unforgettable things from the film but over the years, many people have questioned what did Kevin McCallister’s parents do to afford such a lavish mansion.

However, it appears that we finally have an answer to that as the film helmer, Chris Columbus talked about it during the recent episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast.

The director said that back then John Hughes (who reportedly wrote and produced the classic film) had a discussion about the same and they came to a decision on their jobs. He shared that his mom, Kate (played by Catherine O’Hara) was “ a very successful fashion designer,” as the mannequins in the family’s basements suggest that.

When it comes to the titular character’s dad, Peter (portrayed by John Heard), the director said, “The father could have, based on John Hughes own experience, worked in advertising, but I don’t remember what the father did.”

However, he reportedly ruled out one profession which netizens speculated resulted in drawing criminals Harry and Marv (played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern respectively) to their house and that was– “Not organized crime — even though there was, at the time, a lot of organized crime in Chicago.”

Advertisement

Columbus also spoke about initially not being sure about casting Macauley Culkin, while on the other hand, John Hughes was repeatedly down to cast him. He stated, “This is why John Hughes was a great producer for a director, and I learned a lot from him.”

The directory added that Hughes asked him if he would meet Culkin, to which Columbus agreed but he also said that he desired to meet everybody else as well, and because of that he ended up meeting 300 other children too.

He called it a “Total colossal waste of time, “because he met Culkin again and it was “magical.”

ALSO READ: Beyoncé Teases Netflix’s NFL Christmas Game In The Most Perfect Way; See Here