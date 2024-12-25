Beyoncé Teases Netflix’s NFL Christmas Game In The Most Perfect Way; See Here

Beyonce is not stepping away from promoting her upcoming performance. The songstress who recently released a mind-blowing album, Cowboy Carter took to social media and touched the hearts of many fans in the music industry as well as in the sports industry.

Sharing a teaser on X (formerly Twitter), the Crazy in Love artist blew faces yet another time. As seen in the teaser shared on social media, an NFL football lands on the ground. It slowly rolls on the clean and green grass, while we even hear the crowd cheering out loud.

Bouncing a little, the football then comes towards Beyonce, and she sets foot on it, wearing black heels. We then see the camera slowly panning up only to reveal the If I Were a Boy singer playing Banjo.

Surprisingly, the tune that we hear in the new teaser happens to be that of Beyonce’s recent country crossover hit Texas Hold 'Em. After the camera stops panning up, it zooms in on the Drunk in Love songstress’s face but the screen starts to buffer.

For those who do not know, this was a simple yet hilarious tease at past live-streaming issues from the end of the streamer.

Soon the buffering ends and we see Beyonce delivering a wink.

Looking at the teaser and the fun poked at the streamer, Netflix jumped into the comment section. They replied to the singer’s post writing "Now hold on…"

The streamer has even changed its X account bio to "roasted by beyoncé 12.24.24."

The NFL Christmas game between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT.

The other match will be between Kansas City Chief and Pittsburgh Steelers. This will begin at 1 p.m. PT/10 a.m. PT.

As per a deal between Netflix and the NFL, the two Christmas games will expire 3 hours after the livestream ends.

