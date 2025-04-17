The Last of Us Season 2, Episode 2: When and Where to Stream Upcoming Episode of HBO Series

HBO's beloved series The Last of Us premiered its second season on April 13, and the hype for its follow-up episode has already increased. The first episode of the sophomore season was epic, but the second episode reportedly promises bigger and better things.

The Last of Us season 2 episode 2 will premiere on April 20, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Max. The series is based on the popular video game franchise developed by Naughty Dog for PlayStation. It is set 20 years into a pandemic caused by a mind-controlling parasitic fungus.

Advertisement

"After a global pandemic destroys civilization, a hardened survivor takes charge of a 14-year-old girl who may be humanity's last hope," says the official synopsis.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey lead the show as Joel and Ellie, respectively. In the apocalyptic world, Joel decides to safeguard Ellie and smuggle her across the country as she's revealed to be the cure to the pandemic.

However, their journey to safety is filled with dangers at every turn. They must stay alive through this discourse in order to save the world. The second season has a 5-year time-jump after the events of season one.

Joel and Ellie, who were companions on this difficult journey, turned to each other's throats due to conflict created over a misunderstanding. They are "drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind," as per the official season 2 logline.

Advertisement

In the highly anticipated forthcoming episode, fans can expect more confrontations between Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) and Joel (Pascal) and anticipate a heated clash that will be a turning point for the show.

The series also stars Nick Offerman, Nico Parker, Anna Torv, Iabela Merced, Storm Reid, and many others. While you wait for episode 2 to drop, watch The Last of Us season 1, now streaming on Max.