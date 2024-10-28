Matt Smith Birthday Special Throwback: When House Of The Dragon Star Said Daemon Targaryen Would Be 'Terrible' King

It's Matt Smith’s 42nd birthday today, and in our series of Birthday Special Throwbacks articles, we are looking back at the time when the British actor truthfully confessed that if his character Daemon Targaryen from House of the Dragon were to become a king, he’d make a “terrible” one.

Ahead of the release of the HBO fantasy drama earlier this year, Smith, in an interview with Variety, stated that while he believes his character in the Game of Thrones prequel series was not made to reign, he definitely thinks that he could make a really good vampire. “I can imagine him wandering the earth alone for all eternity,” Smith said.

We understand why Smith would think his character in the series would make a great bloodthirsty creature. Targaryen is after all very proximate to power.

While the first season of House of the Dragon saw Daemon marrying his niece, Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy), to help secure her claim to the Iron Throne, the second season of the hit HBO series showed the two grieving the loss of their son while waging an intricate blood feud.

Matt Smith’s character’s fate in season 3 remains unknown, as he mentioned during a Comic-Con panel earlier this month that he hasn’t yet received the script. “I’ve not heard hide nor hair,” the actor, also known for shows like Doctor Who and The Crown, said. Addressing his comments to his co-panelists and fellow actors, Tom Glynn-Carney and Fabian Frankel, Smith inquired, “I don’t know about you guys. I’ve not heard a thing—have you?”

“Not a jot, not a letter,” Glynn-Carney remarked, while Frankel teased, “I’ve heard something that I couldn’t possibly share here.”

No production start date for House of the Dragon season 3 has been revealed by HBO, nor has a planned premiere window for the season been announced. The show, however, is said to have two more seasons, with the series expected to conclude with season 4.

HBO is currently promoting its latest Game of Thrones spinoff, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which is set to debut in 2025.

