Game of Thrones Author George R.R. Martin Calls Winds of Winter the ‘Curse’ of His Life, Expresses Frustration with Fans

It seems that acclaimed author George R.R. Martin has had enough of people questioning him about how he spends his time. The writer also mentioned his highly anticipated upcoming book, titled Winds of Winter, is “13 years late.”

For the unversed, Martin became a hot topic recently when he posed with real-life dire wolves.The species walked once again on the Earth after being extinct because of biotechnology, per the reports. The dire wolves had played a major role in his A Song of Ice and Fire book series.

His fans started joking about waiting for the Winds of Winter book, reportedly stating, “We got real dire wolves before Winds of Winter."

During his conversation with Time, the author was asked about the same comments on the book. He stated, “That’s the curse” of his life. Martin mentioned, “There’s no doubt Winds of Winter is 13 years late. I’m still working on it.”

He added that he has “periods” when he progresses and the other things end up diverting his attention and all of a sudden he has a deadline for one of the HBO series, adding, “I have something else to do.”

As per the report, his other ventures also include his renovated movie theater and newly opened bookstore. He did mention that other ventures consume time, but his developments of the book and other businesses are “not connected.”

The author told the outlet, “I swear, I opened a bookstore and people say, 'Why is George R.R. Martin opening a bookstore when he should be writing Winds of Winter?' I don't actually work in the bookstore, you know.”

Martin continued that if one goes inside the bookstore, he is not going to “ring up your (order).” He stated that he has a theater, but he isn't a projectionist. The writer shared that people seem to be overestimating how much time he puts into those things.

The author also reportedly said that the direwolf photo-op did not “seriously infringe” on the development of the upcoming book, but people make it appear like “it's one or the other. And it's not."

