How Did Taylor Swift’s Bold Move Get One Tree Hill Heartthrob Tyler Hilton to Star in Her Video? Find Out

Taylor Swift's journey to fame was filled with daring moves, among them a memorable meeting with actor-turned-singer Tyler Hilton, resulting in him starring in her music video.

The One Tree Hill heartthrob starred in Swift's Teardrops on My Guitar video. Hilton has just revisited the surprising instance when, back in 2007, a 15-year-old Swift "literally cornered" him in a small country pub in California.

Hilton remembered the unexpected encounter in an interview promoting his latest children's book. He told Us Weekly, "[Swift was] a very forward 15-year-old." Following her performance, Swift went backstage and, in a bold but charming way, later asked Hilton if he would appear in one of her music videos.

He recalled, "She literally corners me on stage and goes, 'I didn't want to ask you backstage 'cause I was afraid you'd say no, but would you be in my next music video?'"

"That's how I ended up in the 'Teardrops On My Guitar' music video. And after that, she was like, 'Oh, I'm doing some shows, would you want to come open for me?' And she just kept getting bigger and bigger," Hilton added.

He learned that Swift was an ardent admirer who had seen his videos on the internet and liked his work. Looking back at their initial interactions, Hilton recalled the Karma singer's family's boat in Nashville.

Advertisement

He said, "I was just charmed by her and her family. We became close, and then when I moved to Nashville, they let me live on their boat and live with them for a little while when I first moved to Nashville."

Tyler Hilton was impressed by Taylor Swift's genuineness and natural talent, but he conceded that he never imagined she would end up achieving such astronomical popularity.