How Is Joey Lawrence Dealing With His Divorce From Wife Samantha Cope? Sources Reveal

Joey Lawrence has expressed disappointment with the way his divorce from Samantha Cope has progressed. Despite the emotional obstacles, the split has improved his relationships with his loved ones and had a beneficial impact on his coparenting interactions with his ex-wife, Chandie Yawn Nelson. Lawrence has two kids with Yawn-Nelson: Charleston, 18, and Liberty, 14.

According to a family member, Lawrence is handling the situation with bravery and faith, but he is nonetheless disappointed with how things have turned out. According to the insider, the separation has helped him rebuild his connection with Yawn-Nelson and improve family dynamics.

"Once they split, things got exponentially better between him and his ex wife and their girls," the source says of Lawrence. "Joey's strong and strong in his faith so he's trying to take it all in stride, but he is very disappointed and upset at how all of this has turned out."

According to recent allegations, Lawrence had an affair with his Socked In for Christmas co-star, Melina Alves. Another insider confirmed that Lawrence and Alves had a professional relationship and worked on multiple projects together. The insider emphasised that Lawrence was sympathetic to Alves' divorce circumstances and referred to her as collateral damage

"He knew she was also going through a divorce," the source continued. "He was very empathetic to her situation as well and called her collateral damage when it comes to all this."

Samantha Cope seeks full custody, Lawrence navigates personal issues

Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope married in May 2022, having met while filming Lifetime's My Husband's Secret Brother in 2021. However, on August 13, 2024, Cope filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their separation. The official date of separation was given as June 7, 2024, two months before the filing.

Lawrence's separation comes as he works through personal issues, including improving his coparenting relationship with his ex-wife Chandie Yawn-Nelson, with whom he has two daughters. Despite these encouraging developments, Lawrence has voiced unhappiness with the way his divorce from Cope has progressed.

Samantha Cope has asked the court to deny both parties any spousal support and to grant full physical custody of their 19-month-old daughter, Dylan, while giving Joey Lawrence visits at her discretion. According to Cope's filing, after Dylan reaches three, Lawrence will be able to take her for two nights at her house, as long as he is not working and can facilitate the visit.

"Once Dylan is 3 or older, Joe will have the option to take her for 2 nights in her home location if he is not working and can facilitate her visiting," the filing stated.

Sources reveal issues with Melina Alves and Lawrence's relief after split

According to a source close to the couple, Lawrence's friendship with Melina Alves, a writer and co-star in his next film Socked in for Christmas, played a role in their breakup. According to the source, Lawrence's behaviour towards Alves was similar to how he had treated Cope, and he maintained his relationship with Alves even after Cope confronted them.

"Joey met Melina Alves on the set of their movie, where she was a producer," the source claimed. "He then love-bombed her just like he love-bombed Samantha. He continued to date Melina even after Samantha found out about it and confronted him."

However, another source claimed that, while Lawrence did have a relationship with Alves, adultery was not the key reason for the divorce. Instead, it was said that Lawrence had reached his limit in protecting his family against Cope and was relieved to leave the marriage. He apparently wants to reunite with his children and find personal fulfilment.

"He had gotten to a point where he had hit his limit with defending his kids, his mom and his family to Samantha," the source claimed, adding that Lawrence was “relieved the marriage is over because he can breathe.”

“He can be himself,” the source further explained. “He's taking the time to make up for all of the lost time that he had with his children.”

Cope has not publicly addressed the divorce since her August 24 Instagram post, in which she reflected on both great and negative experiences throughout this period.

