How Long Were Channing Tatum And Zoë Kravitz Engaged? Inside Their Relationship Amid Reported Split

The whirlwind romance that the world got to witness between Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz has reportedly come to an end. People magazine broke the news about the pair breaking up ther engagement. As of now, neither of the parties have spoken about it themselves.

When the rumors about Tatum and Kravitz’s relationship started swirling in 2021, many of their fans were excited to see this union occur as people were talking about it on social media. Fast forward to 2023, the pair grabbed more headlines because they subtly revealed their engagement.

During Halloween, in October, the duo dressed as Rosemary’s Baby and according to Elle, she was seen with a diamond ring on her finger. Later on, multiple sources revealed to People magazine that both the actors would be walking down the aisle.

Almost a year after this subtle engagement revelation, it appeared that there was trouble in paradise because the aforementioned publication reported that the pair had broken up after three years of dating.

However, Kravitz was reportedly spotted without her engagement ring in previous public engagements including when she was seen with her Big Little Lies co-actor, Shailene Woodley.

An important thing that is to be mentioned is that both Kravitz and Tatum were not only romantically linked but have worked on different projects as well.

The duo have worked on The Lego Batman film (2017) and Blink Twice. The highly anticipated venture was released on August 23, 2024. The project marked Karvitz’s directorial debut.

Advertisement

According to Deadline, both the stars will work one more time, sharing screen space as they are set to star in a new project titled, Alpha Gang. the production of the project is helmed by Cate Blanchett.

Before dating one another, both artists were married. The director and actress had tied the knot with Karl Gusman in 2019 but they divorced in 2021.

On the other hand, the Fly Me To The Moon star was married to actress Jenna Dewan for around a decade. The ex-couple exchanged vows in 2009 and parted ways in 2019. The duo also share an 11-year-old daughter, Everly.

ALSO READ: 13 Going On 30 Musical To Hit Manchester Opera House In 2025; Details Inside