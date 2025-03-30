How Meghan Markle Allegedly Involved Herself in the Sentebale Charity Mess With Prince Harry, Feat Famous Sports Bestie

The Sentebale Charity drama keeps on getting worse and worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In a tell-all interview with Sky News, Dr. Sophie Chandauka revealed that Markle and her 'famous friend' Serena Williams caused 'disruption' at a charity event when the Duchess showed up without prior notice.

The charity head of Sentebale revealed that during the 2024 polo event, the Duchess of Sussex had confirmed she wouldn't be attending and only Prince Harry would be in attendance. But at the last moment that all changed when she appeared at the event with Williams, causing confusion. Dr. Chandauka clears up, "We would have been really excited had we known ahead of time, but we didn't. And so the choreography went badly on stage because we had too many people on stage."

Allegedly, Markle wasn't satisfied with where everyone was standing on stage, asking Chandauka twice to move and not stand next to her husband as he posed for the Royal Salute Polo Challenge. Instead, she asked her to stand to the left of her, which according to the chairperson, put her in an awkward situation, having to duck under the trophy to get into the position.

All this was reportedly noticed by the media, she added, "The international press captured this, and there was a lot of talk about the Duchess and the choreography on stage and whether she should have been there and her treatment of me."

The 47-year-old claims she was asked by Prince Harry to "issue some sort of a statement" supporting Markle; a request she reveals she denied. Dr. Chandauka explained she refused not because she "didn't care about the Duchess" but rather she knew the consequences. "We cannot be an extension of the Sussexes."

In a chat with Daily Mail, Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, added, "Meghan was not expected at a polo match in 2024 and this caused confusion which was symptomatic of the chaos which Dr Chavunduka claims the charity had descended into."

The expert opened up about how the Duke of Sussex must have felt after losing Sentebale to the "ferocious feud," explaining it to be a "bitter blow to him, as he now has no link with a charity that he has been involved with since 2006" after he co-founded in memory of his mother, Princess Diana.