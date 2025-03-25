Meghan Markle Reveals Sweet Nickname for Prince Harry in Rare Family Video; Find Out

Meghan Markle recently posted a touching glimpse of her life with her husband, Prince Harry, on social media. She shared a peaceful clip of birds flying in V-formation over an open blue sky.

The Duchess of Sussex gave credit to her husband for being able to take the photo, fondly addressing him as "my H" in the post. She combined the post with a positive message about beginning the week with her family, giving followers a glimpse into their normal life.

Meghan mentioned that Harry took the video of the birds flying, writing, "Flying into the week with my family. Thanks to my H for capturing this."

The affectionate nickname isn't new. Meghan first mentioned it in public during their 2019 ITV documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, describing how she would commonly shorten his name to "H" when speaking with him privately.

She shared how, in the midst of their battles with incessant media attacks, she would tell him that life wasn't merely about surviving adversity — they had to discover happiness and actually flourish.

According to People, Meghan said, "I have said for a long time to H, that's what I call him, 'It's not enough to just survive something. That's not the point of life. You have got to thrive. You have got to feel happy.'"

Harry also has his own basic, loving shorthand for Meghan. In a tongue-in-cheek moment on the talk show, The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2021, he admitted he saved her as "M" on his phone.

The incident happened when Corden jokingly asked how to locate the Duchess in Harry's contacts. The prince then casually asked him to look for M in his contacts.

The lighthearted dynamic of the couple transcends these familiar nicknames. During the same talk show, Meghan referred to Harry as "Haz" during a speedy video conference, catching Corden off guard.

When the host playfully asked about the new nickname, Harry quickly shot back with a swift comment, leaving no doubt that only his wife gets to use that specific term of affection.

The video comes on the heels of Meghan preparing to launch her new lifestyle company, As Ever, which just changed names from American Riviera Orchard. Her newest Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, will return for a second season soon.