Have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Been Offered 100 Million USD Deal by Netflix After With Love, Meghan? Everything We Know So Far

After offering an exciting deal to the royals, Netflix has now approached Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for a future docuseries.

According to reports, the streamer has pitched a new documentary idea to the With Love star Meghan and Prince Harry. The proposed docuseries would commemorate the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana’s passing in 2027.

Sources suggest that the Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle have been invited to discuss Princess Diana’s life and tragic death in the planned documentary.

As of now, no official confirmation has been made, but the response to the project has been positive.

For those who may not know, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle previously collaborated with Netflix on the documentary Harry & Meghan, where they shared insights into their struggles and life.

For that series, the Duke of Sussex and the Suits alum signed a $100 million deal with Netflix in 2020. The agreement is set to conclude this year.

According to sources who spoke to media outlets, Netflix has once again approached the royal couple with a new $100 million deal.

As per an insider, "The idea is that it would be a solo project for Harry, who would serve as a co-executive producer while also hosting and narrating the series."

Princess Diana, the former Princess of Wales, tragically passed away in a car accident in Paris in August 1997.

"He is uniquely placed, not only to talk about the woman he knew as his mother but also to examine her role as an enduring social and cultural icon still beloved by so many," the source added, referring to Prince Harry.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle can be seen in her latest Netflix project, With Love, Meghan.