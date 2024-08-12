'I Hear These Rumors...': Ginnifer Goodwin Reveals If She Is Ready To Do Once Upon a Time Reboot

Ginnifer Goodwin is ready for the Once Upon a Time spin-off. During an interview with PEOPLE at D23, the largest Disney-themed convention held in Anaheim, California, on Friday, August 9, the 46-year-old star gave some details about a possible reboot of a sequel series to the famous ABC show.

"I hear these rumors as well [about a reboot], and I am available if they [want to do that]," Goodwin said. "I mean, I live around the corner from the creator, so I'm sure I'll hear things."

"I'd love to go back. My whole life is kind of built around it. I mean, I married Prince Charming. His babies are my babies," she added, referring to husband Josh Dallas, whom she met on the OUAT set and now shares two children with.

Once Upon a Time told a story that combined fairy tale characters with present-day realities and aired from 2011 to 2018. Developed by Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, the series starred Ginnifer Goodwin as Snow White and Josh Dallas as Prince Charming.

The rest of the cast was as follows: Lana Parrilla as The Evil Queen/Regina Mills; Robert Carlyle as Rumplestiltskin/Mr. Other characters include: Gold; Jared S. Gilmore as Henry Mills; Emilie de Ravin as Belle; Colin O’Donoghue as Captain Hook; and Jennifer Morrison as Emma Swan, the daughter of Snow White and Prince Charming.

Last year, speaking to PEOPLE, Dallas said that such a position may be continued: "People come up to me all the time talking about Once and saying they just started watching it and they're loving it."

Zootopia 2 casts Ginnifer Goodwin as Judy Hopps once again, where she will be back in action. During D23, she mentioned that she has returned to the recording studio for the sequel to ‘Encanto,’ which will be released on November 26, 2025.

Goodwin said riding the character again is like riding a bike, especially now that she has the first movie as a reference. As she revealed, the first time was about finding herself, and now she is ready to use it to bring Judy back to life. During the recording session, she even put on ear pieces resembling a bunny.

In the meantime, fans of Once Upon a Time can watch the series on Disney+.

