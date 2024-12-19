What's For Sean Diddy Combs’ Christmas Dinner? Find Out As Rapper Stays Behind Bars Until 2025 Trial

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual abuse and drugs.

Sean Diddy Combs is going to spend Christmas behind bars at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, awaiting his trial on criminal charges scheduled to begin in May 2025. Combs is charged with racketeering, sex trafficking, and transporting for prostitution, among other things, and has pleaded not guilty.

According to People insiders close to the music mogul and other inmates, Combs keeps himself occupied with cards and shooting hoops during his free time. He is also visited frequently by his family members.

On Christmas Day, Combs will have for breakfast fruit, cereal, breakfast cake, and skim milk; pastries will substitute for cake on Christmas Eve. Christmas lunch will be baked Cornish hen or BBQ tofu with macaroni and cheese, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, spinach, and a holiday dessert.

He will receive one of the following meals on Christmas Eve: turkey roast with navy beans, baked sweet potatoes, mixed vegetables, and whole wheat bread. Christmas dinner will comprise two peanut butter and jelly sandwiches on whole wheat bread, potato chips, fruit, and a beverage.

Apparently, despite his incarceration, he gets along pretty well with his fellow inmates. A former inmate told the outlet, "He’s well-liked inside prison. People are getting along with him."

Though countless assault allegations are surfacing against him, Combs has vehemently denied all accusations against him, stating, "ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character and destroy my reputation and my legacy."

Sean Diddy Combs, whose Miami and Los Angeles mansions were raided earlier this year for "freak-offs" and sex trafficking, has been denied bail three times. The trial date in the federal case is set for May 5, 2025.

