'I Thought I Might Have...': Harrison Ford Reveals Why He Decided To Join MCU

When it was announced back in October 2022 that Harrison Ford, the Indiana Jones and Star Wars star will play the new Thunderbolt Ross in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, many were surprised. It's a shocking turn of events by Ford, who in recent years seemed somewhat ambivalent about mega-franchises like Star Wars. However, what brought him to that decision—the reasons—are far more interesting and put it into perspective as to what drove him to the next chapter in his storied career.

Harrison Ford has really been making the news lately after the eventful D23 Expo and his interview on The Official Marvel Podcast, where he talked about what intrigued him to go into the MCU. Quite humbly, maybe a bit self-deprecating, he said, “I had watched other actors, brilliant actors, have a wonderful time. I am not a brilliant actor, but I thought I might have a good time. I’m delighted by what we’ve done. The movie’s gonna… kick a**.” This candid comment really denotes Ford's curiosity and desire to try something new, considering especially the enjoyment his colleagues in the MCU seem to take from it.

Actually, Ford has really openly shared why he did it in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. He said that his main goals were to do something new and to please his fans. He added that when he saw all those other actors making it and seeming to have fun in Marvel movies, he just went for it.

He said, "I can’t explain myself to myself, I just work here. (Laughs.) I thought, “Everybody else seems to be having a great time.” I watch all these terrific actors having a good time [in Marvel movies]. I like doing something different to what I’ve ever done and pleasing people with it. So I’ll try a piece of that." One of the revelations: With Ford about to play General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the new Captain America: Brave New World—as it was formerly called, Captain America: New World Order—the burrowed character deepens into MCU lore. Confirmation that he will become the Red Hulk, an influential and important character in Avengers comics, adds to the excitement for Ford's role.

It is rumored that he will be central to an upcoming Thunderbolts movie as an anti-hero with the 2012 Thunderbolts graphic novels. Accepting the role, Ford will have to wend his way through the complex persona of Ross—not only as the political leader—in concert with the raw power of the Red Hulk in a way much like Mark Ruffalo did while portraying Bruce Banner and the Hulk. And although Ford has appeared fairly stoked about his MCU debut, he hasn't been quite as enthused about some of the processes it takes to bring characters like Red Hulk to life using mo-cap technology.

As Ford takes his shot to make his mark in the MCU, playing one of the most interesting characters himself with the fans at the edge of their seats, Captain America: Brave New World is set right after the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, where Sam Wilson assumes the mantle of Captain America. This iconic superhero gets a shiny new look, allowing Ford to present its version of the Thunderbolt Ross character to a new generation.

