Is Ben Affleck Eyeing Sydney Sweeney as His Next Lover? Report Claims ‘He’s Been Crushing for a While’

Ben Affleck has had quite turbulent marriages with Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez. However, following the actor's divorce from the Marry Me actress, he has been eyeing Sydney Sweeney as his new lover. The Euphoria actress has reportedly broken up with her longtime producer boyfriend, Jonathan Davino. The source close to the Good Will Hunting star revealed to RadarOnline.com that the father of three is intrigued by the young actress and is eagerly waiting to meet her.

According to the previously published media reports, Sweeney has been getting together with her Anyone But You co-star, Glen Powell. An insider shared that Powell has been looking for a chance to get a shot with the movie star.

As for Affleck, the sources revealed that the actor "has been crushing on Sydney for a while." They added, "Just like nearly every other man in the world, he thinks she's incredibly hot and he'd love a chance to take her out."

Amid her breakup with Davino, Sweeney has been prioritizing her career, which seems to have "intrigued" the Justice League star. Further in the conversation with the media portal, the insider revealed, "He swears his interest goes beyond her looks. She's already making moves in Hollywood as a producer, and he thinks that's incredibly impressive."

The source continued to add, "He's heard great things about her intelligence and business savvy through the grapevine, so he's very eager to meet her and see for himself."

While there has been no official confirmation about the union between Sweeney and Affleck, the fans of the actress wonder how getting into a relationship with a 30-year age gap is ok for the AIR actor. One of the users went on to comment, "If she were the typical 27-year-old that loved to go out clubbing, he'd be turned off." Another netizen claimed, "Still, with a massive age gap, who knows if she'd be interested in him?"

On the work front, Sweeney is shooting for season 3 of Euphoria.

