Here's How Sydney Sweeney is Coping With Jonathan Davino Breakup; Actress Adds New Family Member After Choosing Her Career

Actress Sydney Sweeney has blessed our feed again after she introduced a new member to her clan, a new puppy, whom she has named ‘Sully Bear’. The actress shared multiple snaps with her dog on social media.

Sweeney took to her Instagram handle and shared a carousel post, in which she can be seen giving a us cute glipmeses of her puppy. The actress captioned the post by penning, “introducing sully bear. so far in our two weeks together he’s become my set best friend, my bowling partner, my nap buddy, mutual water enthusiast, and travel companion.”

Advertisement

In the post’s first photo, she included herself holding the pup as she sat on a chair while getting her makeup done. She then added a close-up shot of the puppy. The actress also added a cute video in which her dog can be seen running towards her.

In one of the snaps, Sweeney and her dog can be seen looking at each other. The Euphoria star also added a snap where she seems to be teaching her dog how to swim. The performer further included a candid picture, where both of them are sleeping while cuddling.

Sweeney also added a snap, where the pup slept on her lap. The actress included another clip in which the puppy can be seen having a cute moment alone. The last photo included a jewellery piece that has Sully Bear’s letters.

This comes a month after the news of the actress and her ex-fiancé called off their engagement was confirmed by US Weekly. After their reported split, the ex-pair was seen together, early in April, in Los Angeles, according to a source close to the actress who revealed this to People magazine.

Advertisement

The insider reportedly shared, “This wasn’t just a relationship. This was two people living together and planning a future," adding, "They still have things to figure out."

The source also said, “Sydney’s mind is very much on work though. She’s doing well.”

ALSO READ: From Robert Pattinson to Dylan Meyer: Kristen Stewart’s Relationship History As She Finds Her Happily Ever After