Is Busy Philips Starrer Girls5eva’s Season 4 Canceled By Netflix? Find Out What Actress Has To Say

Girls5eva’s next season won’t see the light of day, as it has been canceled by Netflix, according to Deadline. However, this is not the first cancellation the series, which also stars Busy Philipps, has faced.

For those unfamiliar, the show initially aired on Peacock in 2021 and received a second season before being dropped by the NBCUniversal streamer. The reason audiences got to see its third season was thanks to Netflix, but the show has ultimately been canceled.

According to Deadline, Busy Philipps discussed the show’s cancellation on her podcast, after which Netflix confirmed that there won’t be a Season 4 on their platform.

On the actress’s Doing Her Best podcast, she said that Girls5eva is “dead. I’m just saying it because f**k it. If Netflix won’t, I will.” She speculated that not enough people watched it, or they didn’t watch it in a way that was counted. The actress added, “I don’t know. I actually just don’t know.”

Philipps continued, “To be fair, Netflix isn’t saying that it’s dead, but they also don’t have to say anything about it, because the way the deal was structured when it went to Peacock was just for that third season.” She added that there was no set time limit for any further decisions.

The actress stated that, normally, when one does a TV show, there is a deal in place requiring the production to inform the actors by a specific date if the show will continue. If not, the actors are free to pursue other projects as their first priority. However, in this case, that type of deal was not structured.

The White Chicks star further said, “I know that all of us would kill to do more in any capacity. Like, a movie—like they did with Kimmy Schmidt—would be incredible, or a fourth and final season. But I just think it’s not, probably.”

Along with Philipps, other actors who appeared in the show include Paula Pell, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles, Ashley Park, Andrew Rannells, Daniel Breaker, and many more.

