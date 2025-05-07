Ishaan Khatter's reaction to Martin Scorsese joining Homebound co-starring Janhvi Kapoor shows heights of his excitement

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s Homebound, helmed by Neeraj Ghaywan, is heading to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2025. After this massive news, it was reported that Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese has joined the team as the executive producer. Now, Khatter reacted to it, calling it a dream come true. Read on!

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are on cloud nine as their film, Homebound, has been selected in the Un Certain Regard section of the upcoming Cannes Film Festival 2025. Nearly a week ago, producer Karan Johar announced that Martin Scorsese has come on board the film as executive producer.

Reacting to this massive news, The Royals fame told PTI that he was aware of this massive piece of news for the past 10 months. However, he decided to keep it a secret as there was a lot of conversation and back and forth. But now that this information is out, Ishaan can publicly say that he is proud and grateful that it's come to what it is.

“It's a dream, it’s surreal. I'm very excited for Cannes. I always wanted to go with my own film. I'm happy my first time is with a movie,” the actor expressed.

Earlier, KJo took to his Instagram handle and shared a still from the Canned-headed film. Through the post, the director-producer announced, “Homebound is an extraordinary confluence of talent, vision, and storytelling at its finest. Having @martinscorsese_ , a true legend of cinema, lend his wisdom and support to Neeraj’s remarkable vision elevates our film to a rare artistic height. With an incredibly gifted cast and the prestigious stage of Cannes, we eagerly look forward to sharing Homebound’s powerful story with audiences around the world!”

For the unknown, Homebound is bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and also features Vishal Jethwa. It’s selected in the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival 2025, which kicks off on May 13.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khatter is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Netflix series, The Royals, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. The show will stream on the OTT platform from May 9, 2025.

