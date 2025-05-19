Is Jamal Roberts First Black Man to Win American Idol? Here's Everything You Need to Know About Season 23 Winner

American Idol Season 23 came to an end on May 18 with Jamal Roberts being crowned the winner. The announcement was made by longtime host Ryan Seacrest during the finale, where Jamal stood alongside finalists John Foster and Breanna Nix. John came in second, while Breanna placed third.

Jamal’s win is historic; he is the first Black male winner of American Idol in 22 years, following Ruben Studdard’s win in 2003. Roberts is a 27-year-old physical education teacher from Meridian, Mississippi, and his story of perseverance and community pride touched viewers across the country.

Before stepping into the American Idol spotlight, Jamal Roberts taught physical education at Crestwood Elementary School in Mississippi. He also competed on BET’s Sunday Best, where he reached the top three. That early experience helped him grow as an artist. “It helped me build thick skin,” Jamal said.

“It prepared me to handle the pressure of competing on one of America’s biggest stages.” Despite his growing fame, Roberts has stayed grounded and continues to represent his hometown proudly. “This is where I was born and raised,” he said about Meridian. “It could be a whole lot better than what it is. So, I’m hoping that I can bring a little light to it.”

Jamal Roberts is also a father to three daughters: Harmoni, Lyrik, and Gianna Grace. His youngest daughter was born in April 2025, just days before one of his live performances. Although being away from his family was hard, he said their support kept him going.

“Most of all, I hope my girls see this and know that with faith, hard work and heart, anything is possible,” he shared on Instagram after winning. “This journey has been bigger than me, and I’m so grateful for every person who believed in me.” While Roberts keeps his relationship private, he frequently shows love for his daughters and hometown.

As the winner of American Idol Season 23, Jamal Roberts will receive USD 125,000, according to The Sun. He now has the opportunity to make music on a larger scale. In a heartfelt Instagram post, he wrote, “From my first step on that stage to this unbelievable moment, I never dreamed a kid from my hometown would one day be called American Idol.”

