Is Prince Andrew Living At Royal Lodge After King Charles Stopped His Allowance? Here’s What Reports Suggest

Prince Andrew has saved funds for himself, which allows the royal member to live in the Royal Lodge amidst King Charles stopping his allowance. As per the reports making the rounds on the internet, the monarch has ordered the Keeper of the Privy Purse to no longer pay the annual allowance of $1.3 million to his younger brother and also cut down the expenses over the Duke of York’s security, following a notice of ultimatum to relocate from the palace.

According to the media reports, the royal insider confirmed that the funds received by the prince to survive at the lodge have been coming in from a legitimate source. As per the Sunday Times, Queen Elizabeth’s youngest son is currently living in a 31-bedroom property with his wife, Sarah Ferguson.

Meanwhile, the news surfaced in the public domain following the King’s decision to cut the financial ties with Prince Andrew. The details of the same have also been penned in the book Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story, by Robert Hardman.

Sharing the details of the deal between the brothers, Hardman revealed in his book that the Duke of York was against relocating to the Frogmore cottage, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle previously lived.

Moreover, a story covered by The Times stated that Andrew had been living in the royal lodge at Windsor since 2003 and has spent nearly $9 million in the management of the property.

As per the experts in Hardman’s book, it is mentioned, "The Duke informed the monarch that, regardless of any ultimatum, he was going to stay put at Royal Lodge anyway.” He further wrote, "At which point, the Keeper of the Privy Purse (the monarchy's finance director) was instructed to sever his living allowance."

According to the reports by news outlets, King Charles had been paying almost $4 million on an annual basis for Prince Andrew’s security.

