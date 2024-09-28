Is Sean Diddy Combs Facing New Lawsuit Amid His Arrest? Here's What Report Says

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of drugs, sexual abuse, and loss of pregnancy.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been hit with yet another sexual assault lawsuit amid his incarceration on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution in New York. The latest filing against the 54-year-old artist comes from an anonymous Florida woman who alleges he drugged, assaulted, coerced, and threatened her to get intimate with him over the course of four years, with one of the encounters resulting in a pregnancy and miscarriage.

In the new lawsuit filed in the New York County Supreme Court on Friday, September 27, and accessed by People, a Jane Doe, who works as a model, claims she was forced to travel and “perform” for Combs many times since they first got acquainted in 2020.

The plaintiff alleges in her filing that she was flown to different states, including California and New York, by Diddy’s staff to have intercourse with the rapper. She says staffers would “send drivers to her home to pick her up before she agreed to travel,” to the point where she did not believe she had a choice.

The unnamed victim, per People’s assessment of her filing, alleges that throughout the spring of 2022, she was ordered to take drugs, including Ketamine, and forced to engage in a physical relationship with Combs at his LA and Miami pads. During one such encounter, the plaintiff details that a drug overdose caused her to black out intermittently, and when she woke up, she had bite marks and bruises on her heels.

That summer, the plaintiff says she found out she was pregnant, and when she told Combs, one of his associates at the time harassed her by repeatedly calling and ordering her to have an abortion. The plaintiff claims the stress led her to miscarry.

The litigant describes herself as an adult, above 18 and under 55. She says she wishes to remain unknown fearing embarrassment and further psychological damage if her identity becomes public. She is seeking unspecified punitive damages from Combs and Bad Boy Enterprises, with the amount to be determined in a trial.

Combs, after his September 16 arrest from an NYC hotel, is in federal custody. He has pleaded not guilty to racketeering and sex trafficking charges; however, his bail plea has been denied twice.

In their indictment of the music mogul, the feds accused Diddy of orchestrating producing, and recording elaborate sexual performances that they described as "freak offs." The sessions, per the authorities, would sometimes last for days and exhaust the participants — male sex workers and female victims — to the point that the latter party would require IV drips to recover.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

