Avengers Doomsday: Pedro Pascal Calls Robert Downey Jr. ‘Delicious’ Amid Working With Him on Upcoming Marvel Film

Pedro Pascal and Robert Downey Jr. are set to share the screen space in the upcoming Marvel movie, Avengers: Doomsday. Pascal made his MCU debut in the recently released Fantastic Four: First Steps, wherein he starred alongside Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

The actor portrayed the role of Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic and will reprise the role in Doomsday too.

Advertisement

Amid the actors working together, both Pascal and Downey Jr. have agreed on having great admiration for each other. While speaking to Adoro Cinema, the Last of Us star expressed his excitement about being on the sets alongside Downey Jr.

Pedro Pascal reflects on working with Robert Downey Jr.

Amid promoting his latest Marvel film, Pedro Pascal talked about the joy of working alongside Robert Downey Jr. In conversation with the media portal, the actor shared, "He's delicious. It's loads of fun. He is Daddy Doomsday to all of us, truly."

Agreeing with Pascal’s comments about the Oscar-winning actor, Quinn added, "He's a remarkable man.”

Previously, Downey Jr. too showered praises on the Gladiator II star, claiming that he reaffirms his faith in the industry. The actor, who starred as Iron Man in the MCU, revealed to Vanity Fair, “Pascal’s slow trajectory to becoming a household name who is on a wildly hot streak kind of reaffirms my faith in our industry.”

Advertisement

Moreover, the movie star went on to add that he has formed a close bond of friendship with Pascal, as the Oppenheimer actor also invited the cast members to his home for what he called “homework days.”

As for the upcoming film, Avengers: Doomsday will see all of the original Avengers, Thunderbolts, and the Fantastic Four coming together to fight the evil of Dr. Doom.

Pascal and the rest of The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast will star alongside Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Paul Rudd, Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, Anthony Mackie, Channing Tatum, and many others.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit theaters in December 2026, followed by a sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars, releasing in December 2027.

ALSO READ: Robert Downey Jr Details How Pedro Pascal Friendship Grew During Avengers Doomsday Homework Days: 'Reaffirms My Faith...'