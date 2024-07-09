'It Was Certainly Mutual': Bethenny Frankel Reveals She 'Initiated' Split With Paul Bernon

Following rumors that producer Paul Bernon had broken up with Olivia Culpo's sister Aurora, Bethenny Frankel shared her observations about Paul seeing other women and the details of their own split. Frankel, star of Real Housewives of New York City, was hurt by how fast her ex-boyfriend moved on, even though she said she decided to break things off. She made contact with Olivia Culpo to talk about their brief romance, and the exchange was quite fruitful.

After six years of dating, Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon's split was significant for both of them. The former cast member of Real Housewives of New York City had kept their split largely quiet, but enough time had passed for her to talk about it on her podcast, Just B with Bethenny Frankel.

At first, Bethenny explained that their breakup happened in May, not long after she lost her mother at the end of April.

She said she didn't feel the need to talk about the breakup to the public because she handled her own mourning, sought counseling, and completed the necessary emotional work in private.

Regarding her silence at the time, Bethenny added, "It was a breakup that I wanted to process alone privately, and I didn't feel that I owed anybody any explanation."

Bethenny also shared how the breakup occurred, insisting that it was mutual, although she was the one who wanted to end the relationship.

"The breakup was something that I initiated. I wasn't happy. Something needed to change,” she stated. “It was certainly mutual. The relationship had its challenges, and nobody dumped anybody."

Bethenny expressed her clear dissatisfaction with the relationship. She stated that it was not a relationship she wished to continue and admitted that Paul was no longer someone she wanted to be with for numerous reasons she had to accept.

Bethenny Frankel was gutted to find out that Paul Bernon was seeing Aurora Culpo

Frankel described it as "gutting" to see extensive media coverage of Bernon's relationship with Culpo, feeling as if she were "inside someone else's relationship."

At first, Frankel decided to remain silent about Bernon's new relationship, as she was concentrating on herself. However, she found it challenging to be portrayed as "some sort of spinster that's just home crying, suffering a breakup, and watching this new transition."

Frankel noticed her name appearing in headlines, describing her as the jilted ex who had been replaced by a younger woman. This narrative suggested that her ex had moved on to a serious relationship, meeting his new girlfriend's family and children.

It was stated that Bernon and Culpo called it quits on their brief romance after just two months.

Frankel assured everyone that everything was fine, even though she acknowledged that going through the breakup twice had been difficult, the second time being especially difficult because of all the details she had to learn.

Frankel was upbeat about her recovery process following her split from Bernon.

She said she was in therapy and that her goal was to strengthen herself. She stated with assurance that she was happy, independent, single, and determined to get through this.

