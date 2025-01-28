'It Was Gonna Be No Show': When Ed O'Neill Confessed He Thought Modern Family Wouldn't Even Happen

In a 2024 appearance on The Ellen Show, Ed O'Neill opened up about his initial doubts regarding the success of Modern Family.

The iconic sitcom, which aired from 2009 to 2020, became one of television’s most celebrated comedies. But O’Neill humorously admitted he wasn’t optimistic at first.

Speaking about his first table read, he said, “I sat down, and I looked around, and I waved and thought, ‘I don’t know anybody here. None of these people are famous.’”

Host Ellen DeGeneres jokingly asked if he assumed it would be his show. Ed O’Neill quipped back, “No, I thought it was going to be a no-show.”

Despite his initial doubts, O’Neill’s opinion quickly shifted during that first table read. “Two or three minutes in, I started going, like, ‘Who are these people?’” he recalled. “They were so good. The kids, everybody was so good. I thought, ‘Whoa, maybe we have a shot here.’”

O’Neill’s comments praised the cast's talent, including Sofia Vergara, Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, and others, who would later become household names. The ensemble cast played a pivotal role in the show’s success, with several members earning multiple Emmy Awards.

Modern Family, created by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan, aired for 11 seasons and 250 episodes on ABC. It followed the lives of three interrelated families in Los Angeles, presented in a mockumentary style.

The series won 22 Emmy Awards, including five for Outstanding Comedy Series. O’Neill played Jay Pritchett, the patriarch of one of the families, delivering a performance that became synonymous with his career.

