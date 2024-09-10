‘It Was Hard Working With Him’: Lea Thompson Opens About Her Experience With DWTS Dance Partner Artem Chigvintsev

Lea Thompson, 63, had no filter while talking about her Dancing With The Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev. In a very candid conversation, the actress and singer referred to him as an “intense” dance partner on the competition show.

The Red Dawn star appeared in the iHeart’s Sex, Lies and Spray Tans podcast on the September 8 episode and revealed to Cheryl Burke, “It was hard working with him because it was his first year and it was a big deal to him.” She added that her partner was “intense.” She added that it was quite of importance to Chigvintsev than to her. She went on to say that it made her really tense and "crazy after a while.”

Both the individuals on the podcast conversed about the show and the arrest of the pro dancer. In case you are unaware, Chigvintsev was booked under California penal code 273.5(a), according to which it is illegal to harm the cohabitant, spouse, or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence on August 29, per Deadline.

However, he was bailed eventually, with the bail amount set at USD 25,000. No victim was identified, but the injuries were involved, according to the publication. The dancer tied the knot with Nikki Bella, but it is not yet clear if she was part of this incident.

On the podcast, Thompson revealed, “Some of the things he would say to me... just being Russian and being a ballet dancer and having Russian dance teachers who were always very difficult, it just got to be really hard.”

She added that she was never permitted to suggest trying something different, as he would get angry at her. The actress further shared that he was “implacable” and it was difficult for her. The show’s production was stressful because of the last-moment alterations that would just elevate her anxiety. They also discussed that because of this, the actress lost weight during that season.

Advertisement

The host of the podcast pointed out that it was unjust when she saw the actress say to him to not talk with her like that, but it was not shown on the show what Chigvintsev was saying to her.

Reflecting on their tense relationship, Thomson shared that she felt it was mostly because he felt he was anxious and could not express it, and that was “transmitted” to her. Her “Honeymoon phase” of their dynamic came to an end around the fourth week of the show. Both the individuals have not kept in contact with one another, and she realized that he stopped following her on social media.

ALSO READ: Matthew Broderick aka Simba Remembers Lion King Co-Star James Earl Jones aka Mufasa After His Demise: 'I’m So Lucky...'