Jacob Elordi Says Losing Weight For Narrow Road to the Deep North Was a ‘Calming Experience’; Teases His Role in The Series

Jacob Elordi is set to dive deep into a serious role in Justin Kurzel-directed series The Narrow Road to the Deep North. At the Berlin Film Festival press conference on Saturday, February 15, the Euphoria actor revealed that his character in the series is a prisoner of war.

To portray the character authentically, Elordi had to embody his shabby and weak physicality, leading him to lose weight. The actor recalled the process as “a really calming experience” because he got it do it with his fellow costars, whom he affectionately calls “lads.”

The Saltburn actor elaborated that through the shared experience, he and his lads felt peace taking over them and helped them reach a level of love that was beyond anything usual. Being “stripped away” from everything helped them connect on a human level.

Their biggest concern was asking each other about their well-being and offering jellybeans. “I think there was something quite profound that happened, in that it wasn’t torture,” he added. Elordi expressed his gratitude for being able to share the experience with his friends.

The series is based on Richard Flanagan’s eponymous Booker Prize-winning novel. The story revolves around a medical officer and Japanese prisoner of war Dorrigo Evans who is forced to work on the Thai-Burma railway.

The protagonist is constantly haunted by the memories of his past, especially the time he had an affair with his uncle’s wife, Amy. According to the official synopsis, the series will span across decades showing Evans's journey from “being a soldier to a prisoner to returned war hero, to esteemed surgeon and reluctant celebrity.”

Elordi earned his breakout role in the hit HBO series Euphoria. He kept his star quotient high by starring in the controversial but acclaimed show Saltburn, playing Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, and starring in Netflix’s Kissing Booth film series among many other things.