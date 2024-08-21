Jennifer Lopez Divorce: A Rather Unconventional Filing As The Actress Says, ‘I’m Moving Forward’

Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck again putting an end to their relationship. The filing occurred on August 20 2024 at the Los Angeles County Superior Court and it was surprising due to its simplicity. She opted not to use an attorney, a legal process called pro se, which is a sign that she wants the marriage to be over quickly.

The choice by Lopez to do this without legal representation according to Marilyn Chinitz, a legal expert, reflects her resolve to close this part of her life. According to People, Chinitz says that Lopez wanted the divorce process completed efficiently without further delay or complication. Hence, by filing pro se, Lopez can clearly show everybody that she intends to move ahead on her terms.

Another possibility is that they have been using mediation to resolve their divorce proceedings. This might explain why there are no attorneys involved in the filings. In such cases, a mediator helps couples reach agreements without going through a long court process.

Moreover, Chinitz believes that there may be some prenuptial agreement between Affleck and JLo. It is common among celebrities who do not want to lose their properties when they get divorced. The presence of such an agreement would simplify the break-up procedures particularly if it were true that most assets are held in trust funds for their children.

Glass David, who works as a family law attorney, also supports these claims saying that they could be working with a mediator too probably. In such circumstances, however, the mediator usually happens to be either an experienced lawyer or a retired judge and he sees into the distribution of assets as well as finalizing divorces. Perhaps this is why Jennifer made her application herself since already documents had been prepared by him/her.

Lopez’s split from Affleck signifies the end of a romance story that had once fascinated public attention amongst other things. When they reignited their love in 2021, it looked like a happy ending for the couple. However, the recent divorce filing shows that sometimes, even second chances don’t last forever.

