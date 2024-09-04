Joaquin Phoenix Refuses To Explain His Sudden Exit From Todd Haynes' Gay Romance; Says It Wouldn't Be Right

Joaquin Phoenix exited Todd Haynes' gay romance film just five days before the filming began but refused to justify his decision. On Wednesday, September 4, the actor was part of a press conference for his upcoming movie Joker: Folie à Deux at the Venice Film Festival, where he revealed why disclosing the reason wouldn't be right.

"I think if I do [speak about the reasoning], I'd just be sharing my opinion from my perspective," he explained. "The other creatives aren't here to say their piece, and it just doesn't feel like that would be right," he added. Stating that his explanation wouldn't be "helpful" for the film, he refused to talk about it any further.

Haynes's untitled film was about a man fleeing to Mexico with his male lover. The director, along with Phoenix and author Jon Raymond, wrote the story, and the production initially seemed smooth sailing until a financial issue created a rift in the production, shelving the film indefinitely.

"Joaquin was pushing me further and going, 'No, let's go further.' This will be an NC-17 film," Haynes told IndieWire. He further revealed that the project was Phoenix's idea birthed out of his "daring and desire" to push boundaries and explore the uncomfortable positions in a relationship. "And yet it felt like a very organic process," the director added.

Unfortunately, everyone has left the project behind and moved on to new ones. While the Gladiator actor is busy promoting his highly anticipated Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to the blockbuster 2019 film. Haynes is working on a project titled Trust.

The Lady Gaga and Phoenix starrer musical thriller will be a follow-up after the events of the first film, which ended with Arthur Fleck, aka Joker, shooting Robert De Niro’s Murray Franklin, prompting a nationwide riot. In the aftermath, Joker is taken to Arkham Asylum, where he ends up starting another revolution along with his loyal sidekick, Harley Quinn (Gaga).

Joker: Folie à Deux will be released in theaters on October 4.