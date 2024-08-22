Joey Lawrence’s Wife Files For Divorce After 2 Years Of Marriage, Seeks Custody of 19-Month-Old Daughter

Samantha Lawrence has formally filed for divorce from her husband, Joey Lawrence, citing irreconcilable differences. And she has demanded complete physical custody of their daughter.

In the divorce papers, Samantha identified herself as Joey’s wife for only two years, and she made it clear that she does not want either party to be given spousal support. As per the TMZ report, she’s most interested in gaining custody timeshare for her daughter.

Recently, Samantha Cope hinted that all is not well between her and her husband, as she unfollowed Joey Lawrence on Instagram and deleted his name from her bio.

She has also been dropping cryptic posts, signaling the end of their relationship. "Not everything you lose is a loss. Some things are a freedom,” read one of her posts from June 11 prior to filing for divorce. In her posts, she cited passages from Brianna Wiest’s 101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think, which is a self-help book.

As per the documents submitted, Samantha requests that Joey get Dylan only when he is allowed by her. Nonetheless, she agreed on allowing Dylan, who was born in January 2023 to be under his care for a maximum of two nights weekly after she turns three.

However, she insisted that Joey should wait until Dylan is old enough before having long hours of custody. It is because the child cannot make such choices. Moreover, as per the documents, Samantha instructed that no one without any relationship with Dylan, except if she allows it, should be near Dylan when visiting him.

Their romance began during the shooting of Lifetime's My Husband’s Secret Brother in 2020. Joey and Samantha got engaged in August 2021 and married in May 2022. They celebrated the birth of their first child together in January 2023 as Dylan was born. Taking to Instagram, they wrote, “Mom, Dad and big sisters are all so smitten with you, sweet girl!”

Following Joey Lawrence’s split from ex-wife Chandie Yawn-Nelson in 2020 after 15 years of marriage, Samantha came into the picture. Joey shares daughters Charleston, 18, and Liberty, 14, with Yawn-Nelson, and Dylan with Cope.

