John Stamos’ Wife Caitlin McHugh Reveals Who Plays A Bad Cop Towards Their 6-Year-Old; Read Here

John Stamos’ wife, Caitlin McHugh, opened up on the parenting dynamics between her and her husband towards their 6-year-old son.

While making an appearance on the red carpet for Stamos’s new movie premiere, McHugh revealed to People Magazine that the Full House star goes a little easy on their child, and she is considered the stricter parent amongst the two.

Caitlin added that she and Billy, their son’s nanny, go on to play the bad cop.

In conversation with the media portal, Stamos’ wife explained that the majority of the time the couple balances out between the responsibilities, but the other times it is her and the nanny against Billy.

She said, "I would say that my husband is a little easier on him than I am. Me and more, our nanny. We can be a little more tough on him, probably."

Previously, the actor took to his Instagram account to share a video of enjoying himself with his son as they played drums on stage with The Beach Boys during the Endless Summer Gold concert of 2024.

Along with the post, the actor put up a caption that read, “Had a little help from my son Billy on good vibrations last night.” He further added, “Wasn’t it nice? @thebeachboys."

Stamos has often posted about his son and wife on his social media handle, including the outings and birthday posts.

As for the birthday of his son, the actor dedicated a heartfelt post, which read, "Happy Birthday Billy Boy. You are everything beautiful and meaningful in my life. Seeing you so full of wonder, so content, lights a warmth in me that gets rid of all the shadows and doubts of life.”

He further added, "You, in your innocence and joy, make every challenge worthwhile. God only knows where I’d be without you, my dear son. You and your sweet mother are my purpose, my joy, my everything."

Meanwhile, on the work front, John Stamos is set to appear in his upcoming movie, Invisible Raptor.

The movie is set to hit theaters on December 6.

