Jurassic World Chaos Theory Season 3 Gets April 2025 Release Date on Netflix; Know When and How to Watch

Netflix has confirmed that the highly anticipated third season of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory will be released on April 3, 2025. Set after the events of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, the series follows the Nublar Six as they unravel a global conspiracy that is a threat to both dinosaurs and humans.

In season 2, the gang finds themselves in Senegal after surviving a storm and realize that the ship loaded with Dinosaurs has been left behind. There, the Nublar Six meet rice farmers Aminata and Zayna Mballos and nearly escape a Suchomimus attack.

Moreover, Ben finds out that Brooklyn, whom he presumed dead, was alive and battling her way through dangerous adventure. The story then showed how Brooklyn was saved by Ronnie and ended up on a covert trip to Dubai.

Meanwhile, the Nublar Six, along with Zayna, navigate the dangers they encounter while crossing a treacherous river route. On their way, they rescue allies while fighting off dangerous carnivorous dinosaurs.

After crossing the river, they find themselves in an underground house. It turns out to be a facility for cloning dinosaurs, revealing Soyona Santos—a villain linked to Biosyn— to be the brain behind the evil corporation. On her coveted Dubai trip, Brooklyn broke into Santos’s apartment and nearly escaped her death.

The two worlds seem to be merging into one, which would most likely expose Brooklyn’s double life. When Kenji discovered her alive, tensions arose as the team mistakenly believed that Brooklyn had secretly been collaborating with Santos.

With all cards on deck and people’s hidden agendas disclosed, the stage was set for the next season. The season 2 cliffhanger will finally be answered! Brooklyn has set her mind on destroying Soyona’s network while the Nublar Six are still reeling with her betrayal.

